"In this video I talk about how to make an inexpensive bass play better," begins the incomparable Billy Sheehan (Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth, Steve Vai, Talas).

"The luthier from North Hollywood I mentioned in this video is John Wescott."

Check out Sheehan's previous videos, "Custom Strap Build" and "Relentless Pickup Install":