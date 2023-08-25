Biography Of Jimi Hendrix

Many students from term papers help services write essays on musicians' biographies, but they often forget that it is important to present just factual information. Therefore, we decided to remove all unnecessary information from the Hendrix biography from the forums and the Internet in general. Enjoy reading.

Jimi Hendrix (November 27, 1942 - September 18, 1970) rock guitarist. He was born in Seattle, Washington, United States. His baptismal name is Johnny Allen Hendrix. His parents were both African-American: Lucille Jeter and James Allen Ross Hendrix. In 1946, his parents decided to change his name to James Marshall Hendrix. He was not with his father for the first three years of his life because he was in the army and was not given paternity leave, so his mother had to assume all the responsibilities.

His father left the army in 1945. After a relentless search he managed to find the whereabouts of his wife and son. As time went by, happiness began to fade, both had problems with alcohol and constant arguments. The violence affected Hendrix to such an extent that he preferred to hide in the closet for long hours. Due to this situation, the government took his three younger siblings for adoption, which was a hard blow for Hendrix, who felt more and more alone.

Because of this situation, they were frequently evicted by their landlords and even frequented cheap hotels in the worst areas of Seattle. Sometimes, his parents would take Hendrix to Vancouver with his grandmother. Hendrix developed an introverted and shy personality. It is also said that a military friend of his father raped him. At the age of nine his parents separated and custody of the two brothers was left in the hands of his father. Years later he began to take refuge in the guitar, spending hours self-taught learning to play it.

In his adolescence he had several problems with the authorities since he was caught stealing, on one occasion he was found in a car that was not his property and in order not to send him to jail, he was sent to serve in the U.S. Army. Upon his return he learned of the death of his mother, who several months earlier had fallen ill with cirrhosis.

He began to frequent urban music circles, took his first steps in the blues in the 60s, and began working for soul and rhythm and blues artists, the first being B.B. King, Sam Cooke, Jackie Wilson and the duo Ike & Tina Turner. With some background in the rock world, he knocked on doors and made several short tours playing in bands such as Isley Brothers Gorgeous, George Odell, Upsetters and Curtis Knight and the Squires, among others.

With some experience and money, Hendrix formed a band in 1964 New York City; at that time, he was discovered by Chas Chandler, bassist of The Animals, who invited him to perform in England. Hendrix was applauded, he toured with his band The Jimi Hendrix Experience between 1966 and 1967. The group was a trio consisting of Noel Redding, Mitch Mitchell and Hendrix. During this period, Jimi Hendrix had an interested relationship with a prostitute who assured him a certain amount of money, and whom he left pregnant.

They created songs like Purple Haze, The Wind Cries Mary and Hey, Joe. These songs immediately occupied the first places in the English charts of super hits. Upon his return to the United States, to participate with his trio in the Monterey International Pop Festival held on June 16, 17 and 18, 1967. At that time Hendrix caught the attention of the whole hippie movement during a forty-minute concert, his presentation was amazing, he mimed sexual acts, played the guitar with his teeth, behind his back, against the microphone stand and even against his amplifier causing a shocking coupling. At the show's end, he set fire to his guitar and destroyed it against the amplifier.

He also participated in Woodstock (1970). As his fame grew, so did his addiction. Hendrix began to abuse drugs and alcohol; this situation generated some problems with the members of the bands he frequented. Jimi was recognized worldwide for his great talent to interpret the guitar and his particular style taken from Blonde on blonde.

Hendrix met Linda Keith, girlfriend of Keith Richards, with whom he built a good friendship, she helped to tirelessly spread the wonders of that Afro-American guitarist, left-handed and extravagantly dressed. With this she managed to get characters like Chas Chandler, former bass player of The Animals, to take on Hendrix's representation and take him to the best stages in London. Jimi became famous very quickly, perhaps he arrived in the right place at the right time, when the passion for soul was giving way to the discovery of the blues.

Later, thanks to Johnny Hallyday, he toured France before releasing his first album. He was completely praised by his fans and by other rock musicians, he and his guitar were one, he also had a growing arsenal of effects. He came to surprise even the Beatles. He quickly became one of the rock stars and became a legend. In only five years of musical life, Hendrix left an indelible musical legacy. He released three of his twenty albums during his lifetime: Are you Experienced? (1967), Bold as Love (1967) and Electric Ladyland (1968).

However, forty years after his death he is still the main reference for the great guitarists. He developed the electric guitar's technique and effects, giving it an entity of its own, through the saturation of sound in the amplifiers and the use of the wah-wah pedal that generated unique sound effects. We cannot deny that his discography is monumental if we compare it with his short time in the rock world.

Hendrix's big problem was his drug addiction that led him to his grave in a short time and at a premature age. Jimi Hendrix died in London on September 18, 1970, at the early age of twenty-seven, the reason for his death was an overdose of barbiturates, the authorities found him drowned in his own vomit. Hendrix was buried next to his parents, a place that is now one of Seattle's tourist attractions.