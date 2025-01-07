BIOHAZARD And LIFE OF AGONY Announce New Dates For UK/EU Co-Headlining Tour; Support Act Confirmed

For the first time ever, Biohazard and Life Of Agony will share the stage on a monumental international co-headlining tour. New dates have been announced for Belfast and Dublin, Ireland, as well as a new show confirmed in Köln, Germany.

Additionally, support on the tour will come from modern rock band, LYLVC.

Two of the heaviest bands to ever call Brooklyn, NY home, the metal titans will now launch the tour on February 22 in Dublin, Ireland. The tour wraps March 29 in Amsterdam.

For ticket links, head here.

Tour dates:

February

22 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight (New Date)

23 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy (New Date)

25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

26 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

28 - Newcastle, UK - NX Newcastle

March

1 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

4 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

5 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

7 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard

8 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeline

9 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria (New Date)

11 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

13 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

14 - Wurzburg, Germany - Posthalle

15 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

17 - Krakow, Poland - Studio Krakow

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

21 - Seraring, Belgium - OM

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

28 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg