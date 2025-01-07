BIOHAZARD And LIFE OF AGONY Announce New Dates For UK/EU Co-Headlining Tour; Support Act Confirmed
January 7, 2025, 24 minutes ago
For the first time ever, Biohazard and Life Of Agony will share the stage on a monumental international co-headlining tour. New dates have been announced for Belfast and Dublin, Ireland, as well as a new show confirmed in Köln, Germany.
Additionally, support on the tour will come from modern rock band, LYLVC.
Two of the heaviest bands to ever call Brooklyn, NY home, the metal titans will now launch the tour on February 22 in Dublin, Ireland. The tour wraps March 29 in Amsterdam.
For ticket links, head here.
Tour dates:
February
22 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight (New Date)
23 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy (New Date)
25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
26 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
28 - Newcastle, UK - NX Newcastle
March
1 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
4 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
5 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
7 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard
8 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeline
9 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria (New Date)
11 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
13 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
14 - Wurzburg, Germany - Posthalle
15 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
17 - Krakow, Poland - Studio Krakow
18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum
21 - Seraring, Belgium - OM
22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt
25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
28 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg