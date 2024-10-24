BIOHAZARD And LIFE OF AGONY Join Forces For European Co-Headlining Tour

For the first time ever, Biohazard and Life Of Agony will share the stage on a monumental international co-headlining tour.

Two of the heaviest bands to ever call Brooklyn, NY home, the metal titans launch the 24-city tour on February 25 in Nottingham, England, and will hit 10 countries before the tour wraps March 29 in Amsterdam.

Tickets for all shows go on-sale Friday, October 25, at 10 AM, CET/9 AM, GMT. Promoter and venue pre-sales launched Wednesday, October 23. Get your tickets here.

Tour dates:

February

25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

26 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

28 - Newcastle, UK - NX Newcastle

March

1 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

4 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

5 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

7 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard

8 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeline

11 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

13 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

14 - Wurzburg, Germany - Posthalle

15 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

17 - Krakow, Poland - Studio Krakow

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

21 - Seraring, Belgium - OM

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

28 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg