BIOHAZARD Guitarist BILLY GRAZIADEI Guests On MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN's NFR Podcast (Video)

Biohazard guitarist / vocalist Billy Graziadei recently sat down with Machine Head vocalist / guitarist Robb Flynn for an epic two hour chat about Biohazard touring with Slayer, getting kicked off the Slayer tour for a poop prank, agreeing on their band name while smoking crack, tour debauchery, his great new solo album, jamming with Cypress Hill's Sen Dog in Powerflo and so much more!

On Msrch 25th, Billy Graziadei - going under the name BillyBio - released the album Leaders And Liars, via AFM Records. BillyBio's style of hardcore is firmly entrenched in the classic sound of New York bands like Agnostic Front, and Cro-Mags, but Leaders And Liars, forges a new path. Punk, hardcore and classic metal (Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden), influences come together on these 15 songs giving listeners untrodden avenues to explore.

Graziadei wrote, performed, recorded and produced all 15 tracks on Leaders And Liars in 2020 and 2021 at Firewater Studios in Los Angeles. In addition to recording and producing Biohazard there, he's also had Powerflo, Madball, Agnostic Front, DevilDriver in the studio which he runs full time when not on tour. The record was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen.

Additional musicians performing on the album include: Fred Aching Rios (Powerflo) on drums; Ra Dias (Suicidal Tendencies, Korn) on bass; Daniele Manca on bass; Dan Palmer (Death By Stereo, Zebrahead) on guitar; Robbie Davidson (The Exploited) on guitar. Vocals on "Remission" and "Just In The Sun" by Jennifer Bair with Jay Roth. Toby Morse (H2O, Hazen Street) appears on "One Life To Live". Album artwork by Lecru Eyebrows and design by Filipe Horsch.

Leaders And Liars tracklisting:

"Black Out"

"Fallen Empires"

"Leaders And Liars"

"Lost Horizon"

"Turn The Wounds"

"Sheepdog"

"Deception"

"Generation Kill"

"Looking Up"

"One Life To Live"

"Our Scene"

"Just The Sun"

"Enough"

"Remission"

"Cyanide"

"Turn The Wounds" video:

"One Life To Live" video:

"Black Out" video: