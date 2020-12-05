BIPOLAR ARCHITECTURE Release "Dystopia Is The Reality" Single / Video

Turkish post metal outfit Bipolar Architecture announce the release of their single and video to "Dystopia Is The Reality", a track taken from their upcoming full length album, The Criticizer.

Bipolar Architecture's sound consists in a mix of varoius metal genres: from post-rock, melodic black / death metal to metalcore. Their music combines atmospheric lead guitars and groovy drums with screaming and growling vocals. The band call it "post metal".

