BIPOLAR ARCHITECTURE Release "Dystopia Is The Reality" Single / Video
December 5, 2020, an hour ago
Turkish post metal outfit Bipolar Architecture announce the release of their single and video to "Dystopia Is The Reality", a track taken from their upcoming full length album, The Criticizer.
Bipolar Architecture's sound consists in a mix of varoius metal genres: from post-rock, melodic black / death metal to metalcore. Their music combines atmospheric lead guitars and groovy drums with screaming and growling vocals. The band call it "post metal".