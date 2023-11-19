BLACK ABSINTHE Releases Video For "On Earth Or In Hell"

Black Absinthe has unleashed the first single from their upcoming album On Earth Or In Hell, set for release early 2024. The riff-fuelled title track, "On Earth Or In Hell", condemns the sordid history of Canada’s residential school system. Sonic rage and disgust fuel the track’s fire with hope that the crimes of church and country are never forgotten.

Black Absinthe comments: "The largest, loudest expression of Black Absinthe’s upcoming album, On Earth Or In Hell, sets a more serious tone, casting the good-time party anthems aside, for our latest release. Our blend of thrash and N.W.O.B.H.M. came together for this song. A distinct black and death metal twin vocal attack, of Jack Cerre (lead vocals / guitar) and Fernando Villalobos (drums / vocals) drive the aggressive melody."

"The video portrays us in a fiery hellscape, thrashing and screaming, with the intensity of the flames matching the ferocity of the song and the impending fate of the damned. The collaboration with the video’s director, Michael Jari Davidson (Alice In Chains), came from Davidson attending one of our live shows and him wanting to capture the chaotic energy. His visionary work brought the song to life and the video is a reflection of our progressing intensity, and fury."

Proceeds from this track via Bandcamp will go exclusively to the IRSSS (Indian Residential School Survivors Society).

(Photography: Michael Jari Davidson)