BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Has Begun Recording New Album

Black Country Communion - the rock supergroup comprised of vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, The Dead Daisies), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Billy Idol, Alice Cooper) and guitarist Joe Bonamassa - has commenced work on their as yet untitled fifth studio album at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California.

Hughes recently shared the news via Twitter:

With the band of Brothers

in Hollywood, at our fave studio

BCCV is now being recorded

feels good to be home again

Here we go

Bonamassa also shared a photo on Twitter:

Song four pre production

On the live front, Black Country Communion have announced their first live performance since early 2018.

The band have confirmed that they will perform on the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea IX cruise, sailing from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico, March 18 - 22, 2024.

For full details on the cruise, head here.

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)