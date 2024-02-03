BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Release BCCIV Vinyl Bonus Track "With You I Go" Digitally For The First Time

Originally released as an excluisve vinyl bonus track for their 2017 album, BCCIV, Black Country Communion have shared the song digitally for the first time. Pick it up here, check out the official visualizer below.

Black Country Communion is comprised of vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, The Dead Daisies), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Whom Gods Destroy, Dream Theater, Billy Idol) and guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

It was announced in June 2023 that the band had commenced work on their as yet untitled fifth studio album at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California. Hughes shared the news via Twitter:

With the band of Brothers

⁦@JBONAMASSA⁩

⁦@Jason_Bonham⁩

⁦@DerekSherinian⁩

⁦@glenn_hughes⁩

in Hollywood, at our fave studio

BCCV is now being recorded

⁦@sunsetsound⁩

feels good to be home again 🖤

Here we go ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WAIIJfiP7X — Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) June 3, 2023

Bonamassa also shared a photo on Twitter:

Song four pre production 😎👍 pic.twitter.com/7BKRXUcnee — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) June 4, 2023

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)