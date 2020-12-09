BLACK CROWN INITIATE Announce Tour With RIVERS OF NIHIL, ARCHSPIRE, ALLEGAEON & TO THE GRAVE
December 9, 2020, an hour ago
American progressive death metal quintet, Black Crown Initiate, will be part of the second edition of the Faces Of Death tour. Featuring a crushing five-band package, next year's tour will be delivering cuts of the finest death metal direct into the faces of mosh loving diehards over 23 shows across 12 European countries.
Co-headlining the second edition of Faces Of Death will be acclaimed American tech/prog death metal heavyweights Rivers Of Nihil and Canadian technical death metal powerhouse Archspire. The phenomenal Allegaeon from the US will be delivering their brand of crushing noise to the masses, while Black Crown Initiate will be melting faces along with fast rising, unsigned Aussie newcomers To The Grave. From the very first riff to the final snarling vocal, this lineup will deliver non-stop mosh brutality every night.
COVID hit Europe before the first Faces Of Death Tour could be finished, but this time make sure to strap yourselves in for the ride and don’t miss out on the heaviest tour of 2021.
Tickets and exclusive bundles go on sale on Friday, December 11 at 11 AM CET / 10 AM, UK time, here.
Tour dates:
November
12 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
14 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club
15 - Aarau, Switzerland - KiFF
16 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Die Stadtmitte
17 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
18 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
19 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin
20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
21 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
22 - Hannover, Germany - Béi Chéz Heinz
23 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44
24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade
25 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
26 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker Club
27 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
28 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s
29 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
30 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
December
1 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
2 - Southampton, UK - The Loft
3 - Paris, France - Gibus
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
Black Crown Initiate's latest album, Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape, is available via Century Media, and can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
“Invitation”
“Son Of War”
“Trauma Bonds”
“Years In Frigid Light”
“Bellow”
“Death Comes In Reverse”
“Sun Of War”
“Holy Silence”
“He Is The Path”
"Holy Silence" video:
“Sun Of War” lyric video:
Lineup:
Vocals - James Dorton
Guitars - Andy Thomas
Bass - Nick Shaw
Guitars - Ethan McKenna
(Photo - Tyler Katsigiannis)