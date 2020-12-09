BLACK CROWN INITIATE Announce Tour With RIVERS OF NIHIL, ARCHSPIRE, ALLEGAEON & TO THE GRAVE

American progressive death metal quintet, Black Crown Initiate, will be part of the second edition of the Faces Of Death tour. Featuring a crushing five-band package, next year's tour will be delivering cuts of the finest death metal direct into the faces of mosh loving diehards over 23 shows across 12 European countries.

Co-headlining the second edition of Faces Of Death will be acclaimed American tech/prog death metal heavyweights Rivers Of Nihil and Canadian technical death metal powerhouse Archspire. The phenomenal Allegaeon from the US will be delivering their brand of crushing noise to the masses, while Black Crown Initiate will be melting faces along with fast rising, unsigned Aussie newcomers To The Grave. From the very first riff to the final snarling vocal, this lineup will deliver non-stop mosh brutality every night.

COVID hit Europe before the first Faces Of Death Tour could be finished, but this time make sure to strap yourselves in for the ride and don’t miss out on the heaviest tour of 2021.

Tickets and exclusive bundles go on sale on Friday, December 11 at 11 AM CET / 10 AM, UK time, here.

Tour dates:

November

12 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

14 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

15 - Aarau, Switzerland - KiFF

16 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Die Stadtmitte

17 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

19 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

21 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

22 - Hannover, Germany - Béi Chéz Heinz

23 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

26 - Aarschot, Belgium - De Klinker Club

27 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

28 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

29 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

30 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

December

1 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

2 - Southampton, UK - The Loft

3 - Paris, France - Gibus

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

Black Crown Initiate's latest album, Violent Portraits of Doomed Escape, is available via Century Media, and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Invitation”

“Son Of War”

“Trauma Bonds”

“Years In Frigid Light”

“Bellow”

“Death Comes In Reverse”

“Sun Of War”

“Holy Silence”

“He Is The Path”

"Holy Silence" video:

“Sun Of War” lyric video:

Lineup:

Vocals - James Dorton

Guitars - Andy Thomas

Bass - Nick Shaw

Guitars - Ethan McKenna

(Photo - Tyler Katsigiannis)