BLACK & DAMNED Release "Liquid Suicide" Music Video

German heavy/power metallers, Black & Damned present their official music video for the single, "Liquid Suicide”. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming full-length debut album, Heavenly Creatures, out on January 29 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Roland "Bobbes" Seidel comments on the song: "A good friend is alcoholic only he does not notice it. For him I wrote this song and lyrics. Maybe he can still be saved."

The video, written, directed and edited by Menschbilder, can be seen below. The digital single for “Liquid Suicide” is now available across all digital and streaming platforms!

Heavenly Creatures tracklisting:

"Salvation"

"Liquid Suicide"

"Born Again"

"The Wardress"

"War Is Just Another Word For Hell"

"A Whisper In The Dark"

"The 13th Sign"

"Decide On Your Destiny" (CD exclusive track)

"The World Bleed"

"Dreams To Stay Alive" (CD exclusive track)

"We Are Warriors"

"Heavenly Creatures"

"Liquid Suicide" video:

"Salvation" video: