BLACK & DAMNED Reveal Artwork, Tracklisting For New Album, Servants Of The Devil

The pandemic and uncertainties did not stop Black & Damned from completing their second and new album, Servants Of The Devil. A release characterized by lyrical and musical strength embraced by a darker aura. Wider sound experiments combined with traditional power metal tracks open the mind and ears. The servants get ready to unleash the fury and emotions under the sound of Black & Damned.

Servants Of The Devil will be released on April 28, 2023 as Digipack CD, Gatefold Double Vinyl (LP1 Grey Marble / LP2 Orange Marble) limited to 300 copies worldwide and digital streaming / download format. Pre-orders can be placed at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Hyena’s Call"

"Rise To Rise"

"Dreamhunter"

"The Quantum You"

"Golden Wings"

"Inside"

"Black And Damned"

"King And Allies"

"Hail To The Gods"

"Welcome To Madness"

"Servants Of The Devil"

Vinyl version bonus tracks:

"Decide On Your Destiny"

"Dreams To Stay Alive"

(Photo credit: Michael Vetter Menschbilder)