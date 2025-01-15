BLACK & DAMNED To Release Resurrection Album In March; "Bound By The Moon" Video Posted

With their unique blend of epic power metal and dark, atmospheric sounds, South Germany's Black & Damned is gearing up for their third studio album, Resurrection, to be released on March 14 via ROAR. The album pre-sale is available here.

Resurrection sees the band captivate with thunderous guitar riffs, intense rhythms and gripping vocals that whisk you away into a world full of myths and inner conflicts. Their music is a storm of power and emotion, perfect for anyone who wants to experience the ultimate metal rush.

But give ear, today, Black & Damned are premiering a music video for a second album single, the stomping heavy metal anthem "Bound By The Moon".

Frontman Roland "Bobbes" Seidel says: “Bad dreams don't let me sleep. Hunted by demons until the morning. My life is stuck in chaos. Even when I wake up, the fear of life remains. Bound to the moon by day and by night.”

"Bound By The Moon" is now streaming on all digital services here. Watch the new clip below:

In the four years since their debut, Black & Damned have made a first-class name for themselves, sharing the stage with Vicious Rumors, Rage and Tankard, among others, and earning great reviews in the press.

It is now clear that the band from the Stuttgart area can be described as a real enrichment of the heavy metal world and so they took no prisoners, used the energy of past live shows and composed ten new neckbreakers, which they recorded in the fall of 2024 under the aegis of ex-Primal Fear guitarist Stefan Leibing. Once again, this gripping melancholy hovers over the entire work, which is incredibly captivating and addictive. Black & Damned have grown together as a unit and with Resurrection the band created a profound, melodic and melancholic heavy metal album with lasting anthems!

Resurrection tracklisting:

"Silence Breaker"

"Ruthless Wrath"

"Red Heavens"

"Bound By The Moon"

"Circle Of Amnesia"

"Injustice"

"Searing Flames"

"Shadows"

"Reborn In Solitude"

"Navigate Me To The Sun"

"Ruthless Wrath" video:

(Photo - Reigning Phoenix Music)