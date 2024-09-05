BLACK EYED SONS Feat. THE QUIREBOYS, DOWN 'N' OUTZ Members To Release Debut Album In January; JOE ELLIOTT, MIKE TRAMP, CHIP Z'NUFF Among Guests

Members of The Quireboys and Down N' Outz are joined by an amazing collection of fellow musicians for a joyous collaboration of mutual admiration and musical celebration. Enjoy the debut album, Cowboys In Pinstriped Suits, released via Off Yer Rocka recordings on January 28.

Since the band announced they were working on their highly anticipated new album, The Band Rolls On, what was already becoming a chance for a musical rebirth metamorphosized into something far bigger and more ambitious. The final cuts feature distinguished collaborations from a multitude of Rock Royalty. The band, their management and close friends within the industry all agreed that this should be treated as a stand-alone new project, a rock 'n' roll collective going under the name Black Eyed Sons, a nod to a previous album from their extensive back catalogue. The revised album title, Cowboys In Pinstriped Suits. is named after one of the eleven tracks and features none other than Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott alongside Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie and bass grooves from Chip Z’Nuff.

Early indications from the rock media have been nothing but encouraging with some saying it's like a breath of fresh air within the rock world.

Guy Griffin commented: "It's been nice to take a break and focus on the writing. Working with our own band as well as so many friends within the industry has done nothing but inspire us to write and create this exciting new project. We've done the hard work getting the tracks laid down, we're now looking forward to going back out on the road as Black Eyed Sons and delivering something entirely new from five musicians who've been playing together for over twenty years. Relationships break down sometimes, that’s rock 'n' roll, everyone does their thing, but we want to make sure there's no confusion as to what this is. Whilst we're proud of our musical history, that was then, this is now. It's onwards and upwards.. so let the music do the talking."

Joe Elliott added, "Having worked with these guys since 2009 in the greatest “other” band I could ever hope to work with, The Down ’n’ Outz, it just felt totally natural for me to reciprocate the love these guys have shown me by contributing to what is essentially a new beginning for them. So welcome to the mad world of Rock ’n’ Roll, you Black Eyed Sons.."

Others collaborators had this to say:

"This song feels so real and natural. Like a hug from an old friend. I’m proud to be a part of it.” - Charlie Starr ("Autumn Reigns")

"My friendship with the Quireboys started a long time ago and each time our paths have crossed, the bond has grown stronger. Therefore, I would lie if I didn’t say that in the back of my mind there always was a wish to do something together. So, I am more than thrilled when I was invited to sing on the Black Eyed Sons new album and that they also gave me a song where I could be who I am’?" - Mike Tramp ("Your True Colours")

“I go back 30 years with these guys. A band that I’ve always loved and respected. To be asked to be part of this project was a great thrill, and proud moment as a guitarist.” - Scotti Hill ("Dig Me Out Of This Hole")

“I’ve known Griff since the beginning of our respective careers…we are both from the old school baby, and Griff has always been the embodiment of rock n’ roll - genuine, classy, trashy, and an attitude that exemplifies what it is to be a rock n’ roll troubadour." - Ryan Roxie ("Cowboys In Pinstriped Suits"/"Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory")

“Since you graced us with your presence on the Wolves’ debut album, it’s only fair we should be a part of your debut as Black Eyed Sons. All the best!” - Kyf Brewer / Company Of Wolves ("Foolin’ Yourself")

“Not only was it a pleasure to play guitar & sing on this record - it was an honor to have Griff & the band record one of our songs! - Steve Conte / Company Of Wolves/Michael Monroe/NY Dolls ("Foolin’ Yourself")

Pre-order the album on CD or vinyl here. Note: If ordered through the Official OYR website, this item will also be signed by Black Eyed Sons.

Cowboys In Pinstriped Suits will be released on January 28. There will be a full live album launch party at The Lexington, Islington on Monday, December 16 showcasing the tracks which will be followed up with some live dates in early 2025.

Collaborators on this release include:

Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke)

Chip Z’Nuff (Enuff Z'Nuff)

Josh Todd and Stevie D (Buckcherry)

Chris Johnstone (Quireboys/Thirsty)

Dan Reed (Dan Reed Network)

Scotti Hill (Skid Row)

Steve Conte (Mike Monroe/NY Dolls/Company Of Wolves)

Kyf Brewer (Company Of Wolves/Barley Juice)

Alan Clayton (The Dirty Strangers)

Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper)

Mike Tramp (White Lion)

Tracklisting:

"Lie To Me"

"Medicine" with Josh Todd, Stevie D (Buckcherry)

"Foolin' Yourself" with Steve Conte (NY Dolls, Mike Monroe), KYF Brewer (Company Of Wolves/Barley Juice)

"Autumn Reigns" with Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke)

"Cowboys In Pinstriped Suits" with Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper), Chip Z’nuff (Enuff Z’nuff)

"Don't Throw Me In The Corner" with Chip Z’nuff (Enuff Z’nuff)

"Your True Colours" with Mike Tramp (White Lion)

"Savoir Faire" with Alan Clayton (Dirty Strangers), Steve Conte (NY Dolls, Mike Monroe), Chris Johnstone (Quireboys)

"Dig Me Out Of This Hole" with Scotti Hill (Skid Row)

"So Glorious" with Dan Reed (Dan Reed Network)

"Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory" with Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper)

The Black Eyed Sons are:

Guy Griffin - Guitar & Lead vocals

Keith Weir - Keyboards

Paul Guerin - Guitar and Backing Vocals

Pip Malling - Drums

Nick Maling – Bass

(Photo - Michelle Livings)