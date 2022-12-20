BLACK HOLE Launch Video For Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's "Fear OF The Dark" Feat. Former HELLOWEEN Guitarist ROLAND GRAPOW

Black Hole's new album, Whirlwind Of Mad Men, was released last month via Rockshots Records. The band have released the video below, a symphonic metal tribute to Iron Maiden's classic tune, "Fear Of The Dark". The cover features former Helloween guitarist, Roland Grapow.

Formed in the East of France, Black Hole is a collective of musicians who play and perform for the pleasure and passion of metal above all. Their new album Whirlwind Of Mad Men follows their two EPs Victim Of Illusion (2000), Children Of The Sun (2006), and their first full-length 2018's Lost World (Via Nocturna). Since their inception Black Hole has supported bands like Nightwish, Rage, Evergrey, John Oliva's Pain, Firewind, Circle II Circle, Jeff Scott Soto, Nightmare, Vulcan, Killers, Shakra, Tankard along with performing on multiple festivals in France (Foire aux Vins, Festival Fracass), Germany (Regio Jam), and Belgium (Devil's Rock for an Angel).

Their sophomore full-length Whirlwind Of Mad Men navigates between heavy and power metal with melodies carried between the vocals and guitar solos along with being supported by solid rhythmic parts and great orchestral pieces which give intensity to the compositions. The diversity of all the songs allows listeners to travel through various atmospheres and contexts. The album's goal is to give feelings of power while mastering strong emotional moments.

The new album also features new member Christophe (keyboards/orchestrations), adding more epic and orchestrated tracks. A collaboration that promises to be more interesting than their previous record Lost World. Mixing and mastering were helmed by Roland Grapow (ex-Helloween, Masterplan) who also added a guitar solo on the album's cover track of Iron Maiden's "Fear Of The Dark".

"We are very happy to be releasing this powerful symphonic metal album. We have worked hard to deliver a high-quality product. The lyrics, the moods, the symphonic arrangements, and the performances of each individual give a special resonance to this record. The overall sound and the sound of each instrument has been an essential point throughout the genesis and we are proud of the finished product. The visual side is not to be outdone. The high-quality artwork represents well the universe of the themes and the general atmosphere of the album. We hope that fans will take as much pleasure to listen to it as we did to conceive it," adds the band.

Order at the Rockshots Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Chasing The Kraken”

“Walking With The Devil”

“Dark Horizon”

“Whirlwind Of Mad Men”

“Legend Of Justine”

“My Precious Dream”

“Never Surrender”

“Breaking The Rules”

“Line Of Sight”

“My Friend”

“Deliverance”

“No Return”

“Fear Of The Dark” (Iron Maiden cover)

“Dream On” (Aerosmith cover)

“Never Surrender”: