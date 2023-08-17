BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Bassist JOHN "JD" DeSERVIO To Host Masterclass At New Jersey's Octopus Music School

Black Label Society bassist, John “JD” DeServio, has teamed up with one of New Jersey's premier music schools, Octopus Music School, for a special Masterclass to be held at the school's Middletown, NJ location on Saturday, September 23.

DeServio, a Berklee Alumni and multi-instrumentalist, is most notably recognized as the long time bassist for Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society, though his stints with Wylde go as far back as Pride & Glory. He has also spent time working with the likes of Lita Ford, Vinnie Moore, and The Infinite Staircase among others.

Located at 1009 Chester St. Right off of NJ's Route 35, Octopus Music School Middletown is the most recent addition to the now four location school and has been opened since April 2022.

In addition to housing daily music lessons, both in person and virtually for children and adults of all ages, the OMS Middletown location has played host to a variety of events the school puts together throughout the year, including recitals, showcases for the school's special needs students, holiday themed musical performances, open mics and even faculty recitals.

A very limited number of tickets for this intimate event are available for $20 and can be purchased here.