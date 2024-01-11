BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Drummer JEFF FABB Releases Debut Solo Album, Stealing Souls

Late last year, Black Label Society drummer Jeff Fabb released his debut solo album, Stealing Souls. More recently, Fabb issued a video for the track "Hollow World".

The artwork and tracklisting for Stealing Souls are as follows:

"Till The Death"

"As The Wind Blows"

"You're Complete"

"Reaper"

"Abandon Yourself"

"Drowning Fears"

"Rebellion Dogs"

"Hollow World"

"Gallows Pole"

"Time Stops The Bleeding"

"Lionhearted"

"War On The Weasel"

"Fascination"

