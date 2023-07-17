Black Metal: Evolution Of The Cult - Restored, Expanded & Definitive Edition Available For Pre-Order; Features Interviews With MERCYFUL FATE, VENOM, MAYHEM, IMMORTAL, MARDUK, And More

The definitive version of the definitive black metal book is here. Black Metal: Evolution Of The Cult - Restored, Expanded & Definitive Edition, the acclaimed authoritative black metal history authored by Dayal Patterson, returns as a massive 700+ page hardcover book available exclusively in North America for pre-order via Decibel Books now, here.

"I first worked with Decibel's Albert Mudrian some 20 years ago when I interviewed him for my fanzine, Crypt," says Patterson, also the founder of Cult Never Dies publishing. "We've kept in touch since then, and Cult Never Dies and Decibel have collaborated on multiple projects, with us printing editions of their books for European readers and them creating U.S. editions of their books for ours. It was therefore a no-brainer that we would work together in bringing this mammoth new title to US readers and we are extremely happy to have what is probably our most important title in safe and trusted hands."

This ultimate edition of Black Metal: Evolution Of The Cult includes 120,000 words of new content (over 20 new chapters and 20 expanded chapters), over 60 new interviews (over 130 total), an eye-popping 80-page color photo section, vastly improved layout and a stunning new illustrated cover.

Includes artist interviews from Venom, Mercyful Fate, Bathory, Hellhammer, Celtic Frost, Sodom, Destruction, Sepultura, Vulcano, Holocausto, Mystifier, Blasphemy, Samael, Rotting Christ, Necromantia, Deviser, Agatus, Zemial, Tormentor, Master's Hammer, Von, Mayhem, Thorns, Darkthrone, Burzum, Immortal, Emperor, Gehenna, Gorgoroth, Trelldom, Beherit, Impaled Nazarene, Cradle Of Filth, Dimmu Borgir, Les Legions Noire, Marduk, Dissection, Vinterland, The Black, Watain, Shining, Strid, Forgotten Woods, Bethlehem, Silencer, Forgotten Tomb, Lifelover, Graveland, Infernum, Behemoth, Hades, Helheim, Isengard/Storm, Kampfar, Windir, Primordial, October Falls, Enslaved, Satyricon, Ulver, Mortem, Arcturus, Fleurety, In The Woods..., Manes, Ved Buens Ende, Dodheimsgard, Sigh, Deathspell Omega, Mysticum, Aborym, Blacklodge, Black Witchery, Hecate Enthroned, Winterfylleth, Fen, Profanatica and much more.

Pre-order Black Metal: Evolution Of The Cult - Restored, Expanded & Definitive Edition from Decibel Books now and avoid costly overseas shipping. Books are scheduled to ship in early December. European customers can order the Cult Never Dies edition of the book directly from Cult Never Dies right here.

