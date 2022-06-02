BLACK RIVER Featuring BEHEMOTH, DIMMU BORGIR Members Reveal Details Of New Album, Release New Single / Video "Civil Army"

Black River, the Polish blackened rock ‘n’ roll band featuring Tomasz 'Orion' Wróblewski (Behemoth) and Dariusz 'Daray' Brzozowski (Dimmu Borgir) have announced their new album, Generation aXe, coming out on June 24th via Crusader Records / Golden Robot Records, on CD and digital. Vinyl release will follow in early 2023.

In addition, the band has unveiled a new single and official music video for "Civil Army'".

They have issued the following statement: "Generation aXe focuses on the band’s anger at what they see happening in the world. They decided to express it in their music and 'vomit all this venom.' The result is a collection of songs written without calculation but in full anger - closing out with a furious version of The Doors’ classic, 'Break on Through'."

Watch the official music video for "Civil Army" below. Pre order / pre-save the new album here.

Tracklist:

"Oxygen"

"Joker"

"Whiplash"

"Under My Flag"

"Generation aXe"

"Crossover Love"

"Civil Army"

"Burn It"

"Motherless"

"Inner Hell"

"Break On Through" (bonus track)

