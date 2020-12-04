BLACK RIVER Featuring BEHEMOTH, DIMMU BORGIR Members Sign To Crusader Records; New Album Due In Early 2021

Black River, the Polish blackened rock ‘n’ roll band, have signed a worldwide (ex. Poland) deal with Crusader Records (part of the Golden Robot Global Entertainment Group). Black River features Tomasz 'Orion' Wróblewski (Behemoth) and Dariusz 'Daray' Brzozowski (Dimmu Borgir) and they are joined by Piotr 'Kay' Wtulich and Artur 'Art' Kempa (Guitars) and vocalist Maciej Taff. Black River are set to release their new album Generation aXe in early 2021.

"This is a very important moment for us because we will have a chance to reach listeners all over the world with our music. This opens up a lot of new opportunities and we are already looking forward to giving you the first details about our future cooperation. We've been working hard over the years to finally have this chance, and we'll do our best not to screw it up. Times are difficult not only for our industry, but moments like this give us strength and confirm our conviction about the right course. Signing with Mark Alexander-Erber, CEO of Robot Records / Crusader in the US and Michał Wardzała, head of Mystic Production in Poland, guarantees the quality and professionalism we were looking for. Flying under the wings of these 2 labels gives us the piece of mind and Black River can fully focus on creating new sounds Look forward to new material soon." - Black River

Black River is another music band export product from Poland. The band consists of musicians from bands such as Behemoth, Dimmu Borgir, Vesania, Rootwater and Neolithic. Playing mean rock/metal with each new release the band gains a lot of new fans. They debuted in 2008 with the album Black River, which gained a lot of positive reviews and firmly established the band's position on the market, and not just in Poland.

After the success with their first album, they entered the studio once again in 2009 and the world saw another album entitled Black 'N' Roll. The album was released all over the world and received only positive reviews that brought the band to ever wider waters. Unfortunately, at that moment, the singer's health problems stopped Black River's activities for several years. They came back with a big bang in 2019 with their new album Humanoid and proved that they still know how one should use instruments to play Metal, the music that flows in their veins. Their music is a true and unbridled tribute to the tradition of heavy playing, on which Black River musicians grew up. Playing live concerts is their true strength where the band's professionalism and skills puts them at the top of the performers in its genre.2020 brings their new product Generation aXe that will get to know the world thanks to cooperation with Golden Robot Records.

Vocalist Maciej Taff about Generation aXe: "... one night I woke up very F***ing angry and couldn't sleep anymore, I realised that the level of this absurdity that surrounds us has exceeded all boundaries, that it is already unbearable, that this is not a world where we, our families and friends want to live. Half the world is starving, 70% of the population of known species have died out in the last 50 years, in many places there is nothing to breathe and the so-called civilisation does not deal with anything other than earning money at all costs. We met together and it was clear we all had the same anger, the same disagreement, the same fucking anger. We decided to express it in our music, to record a 3-4-track EP, vomit all this venom. We met for the first time during the rehearsal, we started talking, playing and ... after 2 weeks we were already in the studio, instead of 3 songs we wrote 11 without calculation, in full anger. I thought when we recorded it, it would "pass".... it hasn't passed...!"

Black River are:

Dariusz 'Daray' Brzozowski (drums)

Tomasz 'Orion' Wróblewski (bass)

Artur 'Art' Kempa (guitar)

Piotr 'Kay' Wtulich (guitar)

Maciej Taff (vocals)