BLACK SABBATH - Ahead Of "Freedom Of The City" Ceremony, Birmingham Station Street Campaigners Call For One Thing To Create "Lasting Legacy"

Birmingham City Council recently announced that the members of Black Sabbath are set to be given Freedom Of The City. The honorary title of City Freeman is awarded to people in recognition of their service to the city and is one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the country.

Birmingham Live is now reporting that campaigners fighting to ‘save’ the birthplace of Black Sabbath have called for a “lasting legacy” ahead of the Brummie band being given Freedom Of The City. Each of the four founding members of the heavy metal band are set to become a Freeman Of The City in a prestigious ceremony next Tuesday.

The city council has said the honorary title is awarded to people in recognition of their service to the city and is one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the country. Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward will join the likes of William Adlington Cadbury, founder of the world-famous chocolate brand, and former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, in the recognition.

But those campaigning to ‘protect’ Birmingham’s Station Street, a road steeped in cultural importance, want to see further action to celebrate the band’s enormous success and impact. The future of the street, which runs behind Grand Central and New Street, was thrust back into the public consciousness last year following the sudden closure of the Electric Cinema.

It is also home to The Crown Inn, best-known for being the venue where Black Sabbath performed their first gig. Despite its historic importance, the pub has been vacant for many years.

Darren John, from the Save Station Street campaign, told the Local Democracy Service today that he was “delighted” to see Black Sabbath being awarded Freedom of the City. “Icons don't do Osbourne, Butler, Iommi and Ward justice,” he said.

However he said that Birmingham City Council should use their compulsory purchase powers to “save” The Crown and provide a “true, lasting legacy”. He went on to describe the pub as the “birthplace of Black Sabbath and spiritual home of Brummie music”.

“More than 20 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers learned their trade in that pub,” he said. “John Bright Street, Hill Street and Station Street were the centre of the musical universe.

“You can trace Led Zepellin, ELO, Judas Priest, UB40, The Beat, Fleetwood Mac, Steve Winwood, Sabbath and dozens more to that triangle of venues. The Crown should be the inspiration and platform for a new wave of Brummie music and Hall of Fame stars while shouting about the best of local culture.”

Read more at Birmingham Live.

Black Sabbath has sold over 75 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, awarded a Lifetime Ivor Novello Songwriting Award in 2015 and were presented with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. The band has a star on the Broad Street Walk of Stars, alongside individual stars in their own right, together with a bench in their honour.

Cllr Sharon Thompson, deputy leader of the city council, said: “Birmingham has a fantastic musical culture and Black Sabbath are a major part of that history, a pioneering band that still influences today’s musicians. They have become synonymous with the city and have been true ambassadors throughout their phenomenal careers. Conferring these honours on these Birmingham legends would be the perfect way of saying thank you for all that they have done for the city.”

Members of Black Sabbath said:

Ozzy Osbourne - "I’m honoured and, at the same time, shocked that I would have ever been considered for this very special commendation. I’m a proud Brummie from Aston through and through. I’m still amazed to this day that no one outside of Birmingham can understand a word I say, but that’s always made me laugh. I started with nothing but a dream, which I shared with Tony, Geezer and Bill. We never gave up on that dream. My only regret is that my Mom and Dad are not here to see what I became. Birmingham Forever!"

Tony Iommi - "I’m over the moon! What a great honour to be a City Freeman. I’m aware that very few are given out. It ties us to the rich history of our hometown Birmingham, and that’s fantastic. I’m deeply grateful for the recognition."

Terence “Geezer” Butler - "It is a great honour to be awarded a City Freeman by my hometown, the great City of Birmingham. Growing up in Aston I couldn't have wished for a better childhood, from top notch schools, friendly neighbours and life-long friends, and of course the world's greatest football team, Aston Villa. Birmingham has given the world some of the greatest inventions and innovations, in science, industry, the arts, literature, music, and all walks of life, and without Birmingham, the world would be a much poorer place. Thank you, fellow Brummies, for this amazing honour."

Bill Ward - "Thank you, Lord Mayor and Birmingham City Council. For our legendary fans, a solemn bow. Long live Black Sabbath."