BLACK SABBATH Bassist GEEZER BUTLER Diagnosed With Pneumonia
December 27, 2022, 8 minutes ago
Black Sabbath bassist, Geezer Butler, has been diagnosed with pneumonia. Geezer's wife, Gloria, shared the news over the weekend.
On Christmas Day (December 25), Gloria took to Instagram, stating: "After day 1 at Dr with my husband & was told he was negative for flu, Covid, strep & tonsillitis; I said... well, he’s positive for being a pain in my arse. Day 2 at Dr, he was told he has pneumonia. Although, still positive for being a pain; I now feel guilty for thinking that."
Butler is expected to release his autobiography in 2023. Stay tuned for updates.
Get well soon, Geezer!
(Photo - Mick Hutson/Redferns)