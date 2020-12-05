BLACK SABBATH: Breaking The Band To Premiere This Sunday; Trailer Available

This Sunday, December 6th, Reelz will air Black Sabbath: Breaking The Band at 8:00pm EST / 5:00pm PST. Following is the program overview courtesy of Reelz.com:

"Black Sabbath: One of the greatest rock bands on the planet the so called fathers of heavy metal came from very humble origins to become among the most successful – and outrageous – of rock stars. Their hedonism was legendary, as was their volatility. Black Sabbath: Breaking the Band will follow their journey from their early beginnings to sell-out tours and chart-topping success, to their eventual break up. Combining high-end stylized drama reconstruction, extensive archive and revealing interviews, we’ll chart the turbulent history of a band who battled with egos, Satanists, crippling drug and alcohol addictions and music business mobsters who robbed them of everything they had."