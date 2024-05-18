BLACK SABBATH - Drumeo Shares Showcase Video: The Genius Of BILL WARD

The Drumeo YouTube channel has shared a new showcase video, this time focusing on Black sabbath legend, Bill Ward.

Drumeo: "Bill Ward is the godfather of heavy metal drumming. As the drummer and co-founder of Black Sabbath, he's left a lasting legacy that can be traced back to Sabbath's first record released in early 1970. His innovative style, iconic grooves, and dynamic style laid the groundwork for modern metal, influencing countless drummers over the following decades.

Join Brandon Toews as he dives deep into what makes Bill Ward one of the most important drummers in music history."

SceneFour has issued the following update in regards to the art collection from Black Sabbath drum legend Bill Ward:

"As one of the pioneers of a new medium of artwork, legendary drummer Bill Ward is responsible for one of the most sought after collections of visuals in SceneFour's publishing history. Works in Ward's collection of art is now back in stock."

