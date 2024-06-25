BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Has Recorded A Tribute To PETER STEELE With Surviving TYPE O NEGATIVE Members; Video

Guesting on the Sh!t Talk Reviews podcast, Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig, Quiet Riot) reveals that he, Kenny Hickey and Josh Silver of Type O Negative have gone into the studio with Black Sabbath drum legend, Bill Ward, to record a tribute song to Peter Steele, who passed away from heart failure at the age of 48 in April 2010.

Asked if he's friendly with Bill Ward, and when he last spoke to him, Johnny Kelly responds, "When did I speak to him last? I spoke to him... we text a lot. It was about a month ago. There was an article, a video came out from... I don't know if you're familiar with Drumeo, it's a drum website, you know, they do instruction videos, and they have subscription service and stuff, anyway they've been putting together these documentaries of different drummers, and they did one on Bill Ward, and it was about 45 minutes long, and it was fantastic. It was really well put together. And I sent a link to Bill, and I was like, 'it's about damn time.'"

Asked if he's ever been in the studio with Ward, Kelly reveals, "Yes, I've recorded with him. He wrote a song a few years ago, he wrote it after Peter (Steele) died, and he wrote it as a tribute to Peter, and he got me, Kenny, and Josh to play on it. I don't know when it's coming out or anything like that. You know, Bill operates on his own plane, and he does his own thing. But yeah, it was cool. Kenny and I, we went out to L.A. for like five days or whatever, worked on the song. The best part of the whole experience was driving to and from the studio with Bill. We would sit there and trade war stories. Bill is actually a really big Type O fan, so he loved hearing the stories, with me and Kenny telling war stories, and stuff like that. And then Bill would say, 'Oh yeah, there was this one time...' and just completely blow our minds."

Check out the full podcast, as well as the above mentioned Drumeo video, below: