BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Shares New Poem "Happy New Year"; Pre-Release Access To Limited Art & Poetry Release "Lays The Burden, Dead" Available Now

Original Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, has shared a new poem, entitled "Happy New Year". Check it out below:



On January 25, Bill Ward will unveil his first new piece of art in five years, dubbed "Lays The Burden, Dead". Fans are able to gain pre-release access here.

A gripping and multi-faceted work crafted during an unprecedented year, "Lays the Burden, Dead" is more than a massive offering of visual art. It is a unique and highly limited package that features a complimentary poem printed on an archival paper stock complete with the SceneFour chop. All canvases are numbered and individually signed by Bill Ward. Each ship with Certificates of Authenticity.

Only 50 packages will be available worldwide.