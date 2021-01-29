BLACK SABBATH - Rare Audio Released Of 1979 "Heaven And Hell" Rehearsal Feat. Late Keyboardist GEOFF NICHOLLS

January 29, 2021, 9 minutes ago

Late Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls' estate has released rare audio of Black Sabbath rehearsing "Heaven And Hell" during pre-production for the Heaven And Hell album.

Says the estate's executor and Nicholls' stepson, Gary Rees: "I recently found this Sony C-90 tape cassette amongst the thousands in Geoff Nicholls' archive. On the inlay card is written 'ON & ON  HEAVEN & HELL  ORIGINAL VERSION GEOFF PLAYING BASS'. Inside the cassette case was a Maxell UD 90. The B side is written 'On + On HEAVEN HELL ORIGINAL  GEOFF ON BASS'. Nowhere does it say that this is Black Sabbath on the cassette. On And On Heaven And Hell may have been the original working title."

Recording lineup:

Ronnie James Dio – vocals
Tony Iommi – guitar
Geoff Nicholls – bass
Bill Ward - drums



