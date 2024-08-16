BLACK SABBATH Reach A Billboard Chart For The First Time With One Of Their Biggest Hits

Black Sabbath’s final breakup in 2017 has not dissuaded fans from continuing to listen to the band’s work, reports Forbes. The group remains a fixture in the hard rock and metal genres, and their legendary status isn’t about to disappear anytime soon.

The group’s work is still important and popular, even to this day. This week, one of Black Sabbath’s biggest hits even manages to reach a Billboard chart its never appeared on before, as fans continue to buy - and especially stream - the tune.

“Paranoid” reaches the "Hard Rock Streaming Songs" chart this week. The tune debuts on Billboard’s list of the most-streamed hard rock (and metal) tracks in the US at #13.

As the Black Sabbath smash lands on the streaming-only list, Black Sabbath reaches the ranking for the first time. Despite being one of the most famous names in the hard rock genre, the group has never managed to appear on the "Hard Rock Streaming Songs" chart.

