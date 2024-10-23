BLACK SABBATH Release Newly Remastered HD Video For "The Hand That Rocks The Cradle"

The newly remastered official HD video for "The Hand That Rocks The Cradle", taken from Black Sabbath's 1994 album, Cross Purposes, can be viewed below.

Cross Purposes, which is featured in the recently released Anno Domini: 1989-1995 box set, will be released individually on November 15 on vinyl and CD for the first time in decades. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"I Witness"

"Cross Of Thorns"

"Psychophobia"

"Virtual Death"

"Immaculate Deception"

"Dying For Love"

"Back To Eden"

"The Hand That Rocks The Cradle"

"Cardinal Sin"

"Evil Eye"

"What's The Use" (CD Bonus)

"The Hand That Rocks The Cradle" (Official HD Video):