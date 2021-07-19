BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Featured In Documentary On The Secret History Of GEORGE MARTIN's Montserrat Studio; Video Trailer

George Martin’s AIR Studios currently sits in ruin on the Caribbean island of Montserrat thanks to the devastation of Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and a series of volcano eruptions in the Nineties. But throughout the Eighties, everyone from the Rolling Stones and the Police to Elton John, Duran Duran, Dire Straits, and Black Sabbath traveled there to record era-defining albums.

According to Rolling Stone, the upcoming documentary Under The Volcano traces the entire saga of AIR Studios, featuring incredible archival footage and new interviews with Sting, Mark Knopfler, Tony Iommi, Verdine White, Giles Martin, Jimmy Buffet, and many others. The movie will be available via on-demand and digital platforms on August 17.

Description: On a remote Caribbean island, under the shadow of an active volcano, the world's biggest recording artists made music and myth that defined an era. Built by Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin, AIR Studios Montserrat was a state-of-the-art recording facility tucked away on a Caribbean paradise. In the shadow of an active volcano, the studio was the birthplace of mega hits such as Money for Nothing and Every Breath You Take. Through personal accounts, never-before-seen footage ad backed by a blistering soundtrack, Under the Volcano is the definitive account of the place that stumbled upon the perfect storm of talent, technology and isolation, creating music that would live on long after the last tape rolled.

Trailblazer: A person who is the first to do something; an innovator.

From athletes to artists, this channel focuses on those who achieved the pinnacle, and what it took to get them there. Join us as we journey through the highs and lows of success, the price of fame and the taste of victory in these award winning exploratory documentaries.

Available to rent or buy from July 26. Find out more here, and watch a trailer below: