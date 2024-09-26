BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Remains Unruffled By Gatecrasher During BBC TV Interview; Video

Perhaps it was the result of having spent years playing guitar for Black Sabbath alongside Ozzy Osbourne, whose future solo hits would include "Crazy Train".

And so when one young man gatecrashed a TV interview next to the Black Sabbath Bench in Birmingham by throwing himself next to Tony Iommi, the legendary axeman simply kept his cool.

Iommi had been recording an interview to celebrate BBC Midlands Today's 60th anniversary, all filmed on one of the show's famous red sofas.

Westside BID’s street warden Enoch White instantly sprang into action to remove the prankster, but when he jumped up to run away our second camera reveals he almost ran straight into the side of a blue tram.

Luckily, he didn’t trip on the pavement and managed to stop himself a yard away from the vehicle which was moving at regular speed. Despite the interruption, ‘Iron Man’ Tony simply carried on chatting on the sofa.

It was in June 2019 when Tony and bass-playing bandmate Geezer Butler had originally arrived by canal narrowboat to unveil the bench above the Black Sabbath Bridge, which was renamed at the same time.

This was Tony’s first public return to Westside since major restoration work in March this year upgraded the faces of the four members of the original Black Sabbath, including Ozzy Osbourne and drummer Bill Ward.

And Iommi had a special message for Westside BID, which imagined, created and installed the bench all those years ago. He said: “It’s always special for me to visit the Black Sabbath bridge when I get the chance. The Westside BID team has done a brilliant job maintaining our youthful good looks for all the fans that travel here. Keep up the good work! Tony.“