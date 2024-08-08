BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER Releases Video For "Never Dies" From New Album, Horizons

New Zealand hard rock powerhouse, Black Smoke Trigger, released their stunning debut album Horizons, on August 2, 2024.

Black Smoke Trigger has just issued a video for their newest single, "Never Dies". One of the heavier songs from Horizons, "Never Dies" was co-written with Disturbed frontman David Draiman. The band worked closely with David and created the track "Never Dies". Filmed in a single shot, one-take video on the same circular set as the video for "K.M.T.L".

Order your copy of Horizons on CD or Vinyl here. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Phantom Pain"

"K.M.T.L"

"The Way Down"

"Perfect Torture"

"Proof Of Life"

"Learn To Crawl"

"Set Me On Fire"

"Psycho"

"One More Chance (Don't Let It Slip Away)"

"Never Dies"

"Sun Cries Red"

"Promise"

(Photo - Andhe Chandler)