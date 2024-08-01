BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER Releases Video For "Phantom Pain" From New Album, Horizons

New Zealand hard rock powerhouse, Black Smoke Trigger, will release their stunning debut album Horizons, on August 2, 2024. As a last minute tease, the band has issued a video for "Phantom Pain", filmed at Swansea Arena in The UK while on tour with Bruce Dickinson earlier this year.

"Phantom Pain" is the opening track from the new album Horizons. The haunting melody sets the tone before launching into a heavy rock groove that begins your journey through Horizons.

Order your copy of Horizons on CD or Vinyl here. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Phantom Pain"

"K.M.T.L"

"The Way Down"

"Perfect Torture"

"Proof Of Life"

"Learn To Crawl"

"Set Me On Fire"

"Psycho"

"One More Chance (Don't Let It Slip Away)"

"Never Dies"

"Sun Cries Red"

"Promise"

For further details, visit Black Smoke Trigger on Facebook.

(Photo - Andhe Chandler)