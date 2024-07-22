BLACK STAR RIDERS Announce Special Show At KK's Steel Mill + New Single "Why Are The Rats?"; Audio

Black Star Riders are very pleased to announce they will headline a special show at Wolverhampton, England's KK’s Steel Mill on Friday, November 15 to commemorate UK’s Planet Rock Radio on their 25th Anniversary.

Ricky Warwick: “As you all know we have been taking a bit of a BSR hiatus but this is the perfect show for us to come back and play for you all. This will be a one off date featuring Jimmy DeGrasso, Sam Wood and myself and we are very pleased to have Marco Mendoza back into the fold due to Robbie Crane having existing commitments. Planet Rock have gone beyond in their support of Black Star Riders over the years and we can’t think of a better event to come back and play for all of you who have been wanting to see Black Star Riders live again.”

In addition Black Star Riders will release a brand new single entitled “Why Are The Rats?” on all digital platforms from July 26. The track will be available as a FREE download from July 26 at 10 AM UK time to anyone to who visits earache.com/blackstarriders. Hear the single below.

The track was recorded back in 2021 as part of the Wrong Side Of Paradise sessions featuring Ricky Warwick (Lead Vocals & Guitar), Robbie Crane (Bass), Christian Martucci (Lead Guitar) and Zak St. John (Drums).

Tickets for the Planet Rock 25th Anniversary Show at Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill are on sale from Wednesday, July 24 at 10 AM from planetrocktickets.co.uk.