BLACK STAR RIDERS Announce Stonedead Festival 2021 Warm-Up Show For Nuneaton, UK

Veteran rockers Black Star Riders have checked in with the following announcement:

"Hi Everyone,

We are so looking forward to playing our first live show since 2019 on Saturday, August 28th at the sold out Stonedead Festival in Newark, UK... so much in fact we have decided to add a warm up show the night before at the Queens Hall Nuneaton! Tickets are available at 10am Monday morning, August 9th, from here or from the venue in person.

Special guests will be our great friends Jools and Dante from Gun playing an acoustic set prior to joining us with the full band the next day in Newark. It's going to be a great weekend so see you all there!"

WDR Rockpalast recently posted footage of a full Black Star Riders concert, filmed at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 24, 2015. Watch the professionally-filmed footage, including a good number of Thin Lizzy hits, below.

Setlist:

"Bound For Glory"

"Jailbreak"

"Kingdom Of The Lost"

"Are You Ready"

"Bloodshot"

"Charlie I Gotta Go"

"Bad Reputation"

"Soldierstown"

"Suicide"

"All Hell Breaks Loose"

"Through The Motions"

"Boys Are Back In Town"

"Finest Hour"

"Emerald"

"The Killer Instinct"

"Rosalie"

"Whiskey In The Jar"