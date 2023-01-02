BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK Announces Stripped Back Acoustic Shows / Signing Sessions For UK

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick has checked in with the following update:

"Hi everyone. I will be hitting some of your favourite record stores for some stripped back acoustic shows in celebration of our upcoming album, Wrong Side Of Paradise. Pre-order your copy of the album from the store you want to attend to guarantee entry at this location.

These are going to be special events! Be sure to come along to hear tracks from Wrong Side Of Paradise live and acoustic and get your copies of the album signed by yours truly!"

Black Star Riders, will release their new album, Wrong Side Of Paradise, worldwide via Earache Records on January 20. Today, the band release the new track and video, "Riding Out The Storm".

Says Ricky Warwick: "I'm very pleased to be presenting our new track and video, 'Riding Out The Storm'! Taken from our upcoming album Wrong Side Of Paradise, which is now a mere 7 weeks from its release!

"'Riding Out The Storm' was filmed in downtown Los Angeles, and the first video to feature our newest member of the BSR family, Mr Sam Wood. The video was directed by Tony Aguilera. I love the cinematography and different camera filters that Tony used during the shoot. I think it complements the essence of the song, which conveys reflections of mortality. Life must end eventually, but love doesn’t.

"Please enjoy and we look forward to being able to reveal more from Wrong Side Of Paradise to you all soon!"

Wrong Side Of Paradise, featuring 11 tracks, was recorded in the fall of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge California and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, Oregon with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.

Pre-order the new album on vinyl, CD and cassette, with loads of limited exclusives from the Earache webstore.

Tracklisting:

"Wrong Side Of Paradise"

"Hustle"

"Better Than Saturday Night"

"Riding Out The Storm"

"Pay Dirt"

"Catch Yourself On"

"Crazy Horses"

"Burning Rome"

"Don't Let The World"

"Green And Troubled Land"

"This Life Will Be The Death Of Me"

"Crazy Horses":

"Pay Dirt":

"Better Than Saturday Night" video: