BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK Announces When Life Was Hard & Fast European Solo Acoustic Tour From October / November 2023

Black Star Riders / The Almighty frontman Ricky Warwick has checked in with the following update:

"I am delighted to announce my first ever European solo acoustic tour, When Life Was Hard & Fast. I will be playing a variety of songs from my 30 year musical journey including solo material, Black Star Riders, The Almighty and Thin Lizzy tunes!"

Tour dates are as follows:

Warwick kicked off 2023 with a cryptic post about The Almighty making a return. See for yourself....

And now, due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty are back in force for the first time in 32 years.

Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with Warwick will play a career retrospective concert to celebrate their 35th Anniversary in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

With buildings chosen from tours of old for the great experience had by all who attended, the band give you the chance to relive those days for one last time. Once these shows are over that will be it, the band will go back to being the legends of Brit Rock in everyone’s memory from those glorious times of the late 80’s and early 90’s.