BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK Talks New Solo Album, Working With DEF LEPPARD Vocalist JOE ELLIOTT - "He's A Great Sounding Board For Me And He's Always Brutally Honest"

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick returns with his fifth solo album, When Life Was Hard And Fast on February 19, 2021. Joining Warwick for this album is his backing band The Fighting Hearts: Xavier Muriel (ex-Buckcherry), Robert Crane (Black Star Riders), and Keith Nelson (ex-Buckcherry). Guest appearances on the album include Andy Taylor (ex-Duran Duran, Power Station), Luke Morley (Thunder), Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses), Joe Elliot (Def Leppard), and his daughter Pepper Warwick on the touching ballad "Time Doesn’t Seem To Matter".

Warwick spoke with Metal Express Radio about the album, explained why writing solo is easier than in a group, his side-work with Andy Taylor, the next Black Star Riders album, and much more.

On working with long time friend and Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott

Warwick: "Joe and I are very tight. Joe is such an amazing human being in that he's such a fan of music. He's never forgotten where he's from and he's a very humble guy. He's a great sounding board for me, so whenever I have ideas or I'm working on something I'll send them to Joe and ask 'What do you think?' The man has sold 120 million records; he must know what he's talking about, right? It's great to have that and Joe is always brutally honest with me."

Ricky Warwick recently announced that he will be releasing a brand new studio album, his first since 2015. The new album is titled When Life Was Hard And Fast and will be released on February 19 via Nuclear Blast.

He recently released the second single, "You Don't Love Me", which features a guest guitar solo from the inimitable Luke Morley of Thunder, who also makes an appearance in the video. It's a direct song with a direct meaning that tackles the all too familiar feeling of realizing someone doesn't feel the same about you as you do about them.

In relation to the new single Ricky says, "'When the flavor of the month starts to leave a bitter taste'. Luke Morley from Thunder demonstrating why the invention of the electric guitar was the turning point in the history of western civilization!!!"

Luke comments: “When Ricky asked me to play on 'You Don’t Love Me', I was only too happy to oblige! We’ve known each other for 30 years and it was a pleasure to play on such a fine tune by an old mate and fellow rock’n’roll survivor.”

Pre-order the album on various formats, including a 2CD digipack which includes the bonus covers album Stairwell Troubadour, here.

For the process of recording the album, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (bass), Xavier Muriel (drums) and Keith Nelson (guitar) as well as a number of special guests including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor formerly of Duran Duran, Thunder's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty Guns 'N Roses and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke and Alice Cooper.

Keith noted that, "Ricky is a true rock-n-roll soul... he’s got incredible stories to tell and a unique way of telling them. It’s been an honor to be asked to partner and contribute to this record.”

When Life Was Hard And Fast tracklisting:

"When Life Was Hard And Fast"

"You Don't Love Me"

"I'd Rather Be Hit"

"Gunslinger"

"Never Corner A Rat"

"Time Don't Seem To Matter"

"Fighting Heart"

"I Don't Feel At Home"

"Still Alive"

"Clown Of Misery"

"You're My Rock N Roll"

Stairwell Troubadour tracklisting:

"You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)" (Dead Or Alive cover)

"Ooops!...I Did It Again" (Britney Spears cover)

"Summertime Blues" (Eddie Cochran cover)

"1000 Dollar Car" (Bottle Rockets cover)

"Cocaine Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

"I Don't Want To Grow Up" (Ramones cover)

"I Fought The Law" (The Clash cover)

"Burning Love" (Elvis Presley cover)

"Jesus Loves You...But I Don't" (The Almighty cover)

"Wrathchild" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Fighting Heart" video: