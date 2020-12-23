BLACK STAR RIDERS Live In Germany; Pro-Shot Video Of Full 2015 Concert Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has posted footage of a full Black Star Riders concert, filmed at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 24, 2015. Watch the professionally-filmed footage, including a good number of Thin Lizzy hits, below.

Setlist:

"Bound For Glory"

"Jailbreak"

"Kingdom Of The Lost"

"Are You Ready"

"Bloodshot"

"Charlie I Gotta Go"

"Bad Reputation"

"Soldierstown"

"Suicide"

"All Hell Breaks Loose"

"Through The Motions"

"Boys Are Back In Town"

"Finest Hour"

"Emerald"

"The Killer Instinct"

"Rosalie"

"Whiskey In The Jar"