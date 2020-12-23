BLACK STAR RIDERS Live In Germany; Pro-Shot Video Of Full 2015 Concert Streaming
WDR Rockpalast has posted footage of a full Black Star Riders concert, filmed at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 24, 2015. Watch the professionally-filmed footage, including a good number of Thin Lizzy hits, below.
Setlist:
"Bound For Glory"
"Jailbreak"
"Kingdom Of The Lost"
"Are You Ready"
"Bloodshot"
"Charlie I Gotta Go"
"Bad Reputation"
"Soldierstown"
"Suicide"
"All Hell Breaks Loose"
"Through The Motions"
"Boys Are Back In Town"
"Finest Hour"
"Emerald"
"The Killer Instinct"
"Rosalie"
"Whiskey In The Jar"