BLACK STAR RIDERS / THE ALMIGHTY Frontman RICKY WARWICK Announces Blood Ties UK Solo Tour

Black Star Riders / The Almighty frontman, Ricky Warwick, has announced the release of his new solo record, Blood Ties, arriving on March 14 via Earache Records. He will be doing a string of UK tour dates around the release, and the schedule is available below.

March

8 - Blackpool - Waterloo Music Bar

9 - Milton Keynes - Craufurd Arms

11 - Brighton - Concorde 2 * (SOLD OUT)

12 - Nottingham - Rock City *

14 - Manchester - Academy *

15 - Newcastle - O2 City Hall *

17 - Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)

18 - York - Barbican *

20 - Birmingham - O2 Academy *

21 - Bristol - O2 Academy *

22 - London - Roundhouse *

24 - Cardiff - Clwb Ifor Bach

25 - Lincoln - The Drill

* support to Stiff Little Fingers

Pre-order Blood Ties here on coloured vinyl, signed CD, collector’s bundles and more.

Warwick adds: "Blood Ties is a look into my deepest, darkest personal demons - but I’ve made sure the guitars were turned up way beyond driven to turn that negativity into an uplifting slab of rock’n’roll that I can’t wait for all of you to hear. Along with Lita Ford, you’ll hear my partners in R’n'R Charlie Starr, Billy Duffy and Tuk Smith amongst others on the album. Thank you to everyone who helped me create Blood Ties but, most importantly, thanks to YOU for making sure that I can keep doing what I love: making music for each and every one of you."

The journey from Belfast to Los Angeles, entwined with a lifetime spent at the coalface of bona fide rock n roll, has made for a heady cocktail of creativity and popularity. Ricky Warwick, founder of The Almighty, Black Star Riders, The Fighting Hearts, acclaimed and respectful frontman of Thin Lizzy since 2011, remains unstoppable.

This time he’s on a solo run with the release of his new album, Blood Ties.

Acknowledging that it was time to mine a deep seam for this record, the busiest man in the business has left nothing in the dressing room. Big cathartic guitar sounds and life-affirming, often joyous assessments of where he stands in this time and place make this album a standout piece of work in a career that has spanned over four decades. The Northern Irish man has spent his time well and the foundations for an album such as Blood Ties have been laid on solid ground.

As a solo artist and an esteemed singer/songwriter in his own right, Ricky Warwick has also collaborated with some of the finest musicians on the planet, with Blood Ties featuring Billy Duffy (The Cult), Lita Ford and Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke). Ricky has gathered many strings to his bow and his capacity to deliver new work to an appreciative fanbase with the accuracy of a perfectly flighted arrow is beyond impressive.

Having written with his friend and creative compadre Mr Keith Nelson (Buckcherry, Velvet Revolver, Blackberry Smoke) on this album, Ricky stresses that the guitars are turned up “beyond driven” on Blood Ties. When Warwick is as happy as this with a new work, you can rest assured there’s another hit album barrelling down the track... And it’s coming at a pace.

Tracklisting:

"Angels Of Desolation"

"Rise And Grind" (Feat. Charlie Starr)

"Don't Leave Me In The Dark" (feat. Lita Ford)

"The Crickets Stayed In Clovis"

"Don't Sell Your Soul To Fall In Love"

"Dead And Gone"

"The Hell Of Me And You" (feat. Billy Duffy)

"Crocodile Tears"

"Wishing Your Life Away"

"The Town That Didn't Stare"

"Don't Leave Me In The Dark" video: