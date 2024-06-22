BLACK STAR RIDERS / THE ALMIGHTY Frontman RICKY WARWICK Performing Acoustic "Pay What You Want" Solo Show On StageIt Today

Ricky Warwick, the frontman for Black Star Riders and The Almighty, will perform a "pay what you want" solo show on StageIt today (June 22) at 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST.

Tickets are "pay what you want" and can be purchased here.

Due to unprecedented interest in recent times, the original lineup of The Almighty were back in force for the first time in 32 years. Drummer Stumpy Monroe, bassist Floyd London, guitarist Andy “Tantrum” McCafferty together with Warwick announced three retrospective concerts to celebrate their 35th Anniversary in Glasgow, Manchester and London. from November 30th through December 2nd, 2023.

Warwick recently announced that The Almighty will be doing more headline shows in 2024 and 2025.

And now, The Almighty have issued the following update:

"We are very happy to announce The Almighty will be playing a UK festival this summer! To all those who wanted us to play in Wales, we are headlining the Sunday night at this year’s Steelhouse Festival! The date is July 28th and tickets and information are available at SteelhouseFestival.com. We can’t wait to see everyone on the mountain!"

Fan-filmed video of the entire London show on December 2nd, 2023 at O2 Forum Kentish Town can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Resurrection Mutha"

"Over the Edge"

"Power"

"Addiction"

"Destroyed"

"Wrench"

"Little Lost Sometimes"

"Takin' Hold"

"Devil's Toy"

"Full Force Lovin' Machine"

"Bandaged Knees"

"Welcome to Defiance"

"Sin Against the Light"

"The Unreal Thing"

"Blood, Fire & Love"

"Jonestown Mind"

"Crank and Deceit"

"Free 'n' Easy"

Encore:

"Crucify"

"Jesus Loves You... But I Don't"

"Wild & Wonderful"