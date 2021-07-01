BLACK STONE CHERRY Cancel Shows In Nebraska And Minnesota As CHRIS ROBERTSON Mourns Death Of His Father

Black Stone Cherry has cancelled two of their concerts: July 1st in Omaha, Nebraska and July 3rd at the Mid Summer Music Fest in Menahga, Minnesota after vocalist / guitarist Chris Robertson's father, Steve Robertson, lost his battle with cancer.

The band has issued the following statment: "To our fans in Nebraska and Minnesota, Unfortunately we will not be playing at Barnato tonight and the Mid Summer Music Fest Saturday. We apologize for not putting on the show y'all were excited for. We turned the bus around after learning of a death in the family very late last night. As you all know, it's family first. We ask that you understand and respect this decision. Please pray and send as many positive vibes to the Robertson family during this time. We hope and plan to make it up to you all as soon as we can."

BraveWords sends our sincere condolences to Chris, his family, friends, and the rest of Black Stone Cherry.