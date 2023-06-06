BLACK STONE CHERRY Covers TINA TURNER Classic “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

"Last June, we recorded a version of 'What’s Love Got To Do With It' by the iconic Tina Turner. The intention was for it to be featured as a track on our new album," says Black Stone Cherry.

"Tina touched so many souls, ours included. With her recent passing, we wanted to do something that honors her legacy and celebrates her fierceness."

"So we are proudly donating all proceeds from this recording to organizations for domestic violence awareness. You can listen to our rendition of 'What’s Love Got To Do With It' now, wherever your stream music."

"Rest high Tina Turner."

Tina Turner passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland on May 24, 2023 after a long illness. She was 83 years old.

Check out an introductory video from the band, as well as the song, below.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, please visit the National Recourse Center of Domestic Violence at this location, or call the 24/7 toll free hotline: +1 (800) - 799 - 7233.