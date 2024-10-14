BLACK STONE CHERRY Guitarist BEN WELLS Collaborates On Mammoth Valley Scream Park

Black Stone Cherry guitarist Ben Wells shares his love for Halloween! Earlier today, Sunday, October 14th, Wells issued the following update via social media:

"My friends at Mammoth Valley Park are doing some spooky things on the mountain in Cave City! [🎃] I have enjoyed working with them on some ideas and pushing the envelope to make this a great, KILLER, haunt attraction to add the list of attractions In the area! [👻]

A chair lift in the dark up to a haunted woods?! I mean, cmon! Yes!

I hope to continue to work with them to see this thing grow and be one of those haunts not for the faint of heart! [😉] [🎃]

Yall check it out in their first year and get behind this thing on the ground level and when it grows by word of mouth, you can say you supported it from year one!"

Mammoth Valley Park also posted on social media saying:

"Kentucky Rocker and Halloween Buff, Ben Wells of Black Stone Cherry, stopped by the park today, sporting an appropriately themed Sunny & Stoked Creature shirt!!

We are tremendously grateful for all the support that’s been shown, as we are coming to the end of our first full season here at Mammoth Valley Park!

We are growing so fast and there’s so much more to come next year!!

We are currently in our final full week of Fall Break, open every day 10am - 8pm CST!

The 1st Annual Mammoth Valley SCREAM Park Haunt (in collaboration with Helping the Hardworking, LLC & The Boogeyman Ball) takes place every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday night at 8pm CST!

This is only the beginning!!!

3061 Mammoth Cave Rd. Cave City, KY"

Visit MammothValleyPark.com for further details.