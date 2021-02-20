BLACK STONE CHERRY - "In Love With The Pain" Unplugged Video

In the video below, Black Stone Cherry performs "In Love With The Pain" live for SiriusXM as part of Unleaded on Octane.

"In Love With The Pain" is from Black Stone Cherry's 2020 album, The Human Condition. It was self-produced and tracked in BSC bassist Jon Lawhon's recording facility, Monocle Studios.

Tracklisting:

“Ringin’ In My Head”

“Again”

“Push Down & Turn”

“When Angels Learn To Fly”

“Live This Way”

“In Love With The Pain”

“The Chain”

“Ride”

“If My Heart Had Wings”

“Don’t Bring Me Down”

“Some Stories”

“The Devil In Your Eyes”

“Keep On Keepin’ On”

"Ringin' In My Head" lyric video:

"In Love With The Pain" video:

"Again" video: