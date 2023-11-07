BLACK STONE CHERRY Launches Signature Bourbon

Kentucky Boys making Kentucky Bourbon in collaboration with Three Chord Bourbon. This goes best with a little Screamin' At The Sky playing in the background. Pre-order your bottle by November 27th to get it by Christmas (orders will ship in mid-December 2023).

Presenting the Exclusive Three Chord Backstage Series: Black Stone Cherry. A blend of 8 year old Kentucky Corn Whiskey and 2 year old Kentucky Bourbon finished in Toasted Barrels.

The Three Chord Backstage Series custom blends were created in collaboration between the artists and Three Chord's Whiskey Maker, Ari Sussman.

Each label was specially crafted by designers known for their work in the music industry, on concert posters and merch design. These limited releases are truly a joining of worlds that work so well together: whiskey, music, and art.

Sip, savor, and enjoy.

In live news, Black Stone Cherry is currently touring The United States in support of their new album, Screamin' At The Sky. Remaining dates are as listed:

November

7 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

8 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie

10 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

11 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

17 - Davenport, IA - The Capitol Theater

18 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

Screamin’ At The Sky features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BSC decided to try something it’s always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky - a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics. “Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket,” Chris says. In June of 2022, the band rented the whole place, brought in all its recording equipment and its trusty engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as the control room and the stage as the live drum room. Time between recording sessions and incredible room ambience have resulted in a career high watermark for BSC.

Screamin’ At The Sky tracklisting:

"Out Of Pocket"

"Screamin’ At The Sky"

"Nervous"

"When The Pain Comes"

"Show Me What It Feels Like"

"R.O.A.R"

"Smile, World"

"The Mess You Made"

"Who Are You Today?"

"Not Afraid"

"Here’s To The Hopeless"

"You Can Have It All"

"When The Pain Comes" video:

"Smile, World" fan video:

"Screamin’ At The Sky" lyric video:

"Nervous" video:

"Out Of Pocket" video: