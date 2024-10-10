BLACK STONE CHERRY Release New Version Of "Out Of Pocket" Featuring KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s JESSE LEACH; Official Live Video Posted

Black Stone Cherry and Mascot Records have announced the release of a new version of the band’s global hit, "Out Of Pocket". The recording features Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage.

Black Stone Cherry share, “We have been fans of Killswitch Engage since we can remember. Having Jesse be a part of one of our songs, bringing his intensity and passion, has truly made this a special moment in our sonic journey."

Jesse Leach offers, “I’d always appreciated the Black Stone guys as good humans and songwriters. However, when I finally saw them live it all clicked for me! They are a great live band, and I am definitely a fan after seeing their show! Being asked to jump on this track was such an honor and a pleasure as well! It’s a damn good rock n roll song!”

Stream/download the song here, and watch the video below:

Black Stone Cherry have just completed a US tour with Clutch and Rival Sons and the song is released ahead of the bands’ October – November European headline tour. Those dates kick off on October 29 in Berlin, Germany and call through Luxembourg, The Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and the UK, finishing on 23 November in London. Ayron Jones will support them on the entire run with Skillet joining them for the UK leg of shows.

Talking about the tour the band said, “Our beloved Cherry Heads in Europe, we have seen your comments and read all of your messages which have kept us feelin’ fuzzy since the last time we saw you. With that said, it’s been too damn long, and we can’t wait to come back for a full headline tour in October and November!! We look forward to seeing your faces and hearing your voices! Let’s goo!!”

Tickets are available here.