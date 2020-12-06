BLACK STONE CHERRY Rock "Again" Live From The Sky In New Video

On October 30th, Black Stone Cherry held a pay-per-view event, Live From The Sky, staged at SkyPac in Bowling Green, KY and sponsored by Black Bear Energy. The Kentucky rockers performed tracks from their new album, The Human Condition, for the very first time live, along with hits, deep cuts and various fan favourites. The band has just released "Again" for all to enjoy.

The Human Condition was self-produced & tracked in BSC bassist Jon Lawhon's recording facility, Monocle Studios. The release was fortunately completed mere days before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed.

Tracklisting:

“Ringin’ In My Head”

“Again”

“Push Down & Turn”

“When Angels Learn To Fly”

“Live This Way”

“In Love With The Pain”

“The Chain”

“Ride”

“If My Heart Had Wings”

“Don’t Bring Me Down”

“Some Stories”

“The Devil In Your Eyes”

“Keep On Keepin’ On”

"Ringin' In My Head" lyric video:

"In Love With The Pain" video:

"Again" video:

(Photo - Mike Rodway)