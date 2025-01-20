BLACK SWAN Feat. ROBIN McAULEY, REB BEACH, JEFF PILSON, MATT STARR Working On Album #3

Vocalist Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group) recently appeared on the Talkin' Bout Rock podcast. During his interview, which can be seen below, McAuley confirmed that Black Swan - the band in which he sings alongside guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Dokken), and drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) - is nearing completion of their third album. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Robin McAuley: "Last Friday I finished my vocals for the next Black Swan record. So that's in the can. We're waiting for drums to go down on that. That should be done in the next week. Jeff's done. Reb's done, just about. And we're waiting for drums to go on there and get that thing mixed. And I think it's a great record. I'm pretty excited about it."

Black Swan released their debut album, Shake The World, in 2020. That was followed in 2022 by their second album, Generation Mind.

Generation Mind tracklisting:

"Before The Light"

"She Hides Behind"

"Generation Mind"

"Eagles Fly"

"See You Cry"

"Killer On The Loose"

"Miracle"

"How Do You Feel"

"Long Way Down"

"Crown"

"Wicked The Day"

"I Will Follow"

"Miracle" video:

"Eagles Fly" video:

"Generation Mind" video: