BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce Unplugged - A Global Virtual Acoustic Experience

Los Angeles rockers, Black Veil Brides, are announcing their next global virtual experience, Unplugged, the band’s final streaming event of 2021.

Recorded live in Los Angeles at the Den Studios, Unplugged will offer an in-depth look at the stories behind the songs from every part of Black Veil Brides’ catalog. Radio hits and fan favorites comprise the setlist for and even the song “Vale (This Is Where It Ends)” from the band’s fifth studio album - which has never been performed live - makes an appearance at the acoustic event.

The global virtual acoustic experience is scheduled for April 30 at 4 PM, PDT (Los Angeles)/7 PM, EDT (New York City) /12 AM, BST (London). Tickets are on-sale now at BlackVeilBrides.LIVE.

“Growing up I loved getting the opportunity to watch my favorite bands sit down and go into detail about their entire back catalog of material. Whether it was KISS on “MTV’s Unplugged” or Billy Idol on “VH1 Storytellers” this format has always appealed to me,” explains Andy Biersack. “We are so excited to give fans of the band a set list that spans our entire career and the stories behind the making of these records and songs.”

Black Veil Brides are gearing up for the release of their new concept album The Phantom Tomorrow - the band’s sixth full-length record - which is due out on June 4th via Sumerian Records.

The album tells the story of the antihero character “The Blackbird” and a group of societal outcasts known as simply as “The Phantom Tomorrow.” The first single “Scarlet Cross” – produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and guitarist Jake Pitts – was released in November 2020 and is available via all digital platforms.

Tracklist:

"The Phantom Tomorrow" (Introduction)

"Scarlet Cross"

"Born Again"

"Blackbird"

"Spectres" (Interlude)

"Torch"

"The Wicked One"

"Shadows Rise"

"Fields Of Bone"

"Crimson Skies"

"Kill The Hero"

"Fall Eternal"

"Fields Of Bone"

"Scarlet Cross"

Like their band name suggests, Black Veil Brides evoke transcendent visions of an impenetrable hereafter, intermingling with a steely focus on the dark passions and elusive mysteries of the here and now. A romantic fantasy first summoned in a small town by founder Andy Biersack – a creative who was fascinated with death rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined). It wasn’t until moving to Los Angeles that the unstoppable force the band is currently was finalized.

The band (and its members Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton, Christian Coma) Instagram and Twitter accounts command close to 10 million followers between them. Vale, the group’s most recent full-length album, went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. In the hearts and minds of their fans, Black Veil Brides represents an unwillingness to compromise and a resistance to critics (personal and professional), fueled by the same fire as the group’s own heroes, the iconoclasts whose creative output, once dismissed, is now canonized.

(Photo - Joshua Shultz)